Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.42.

Shares of NASDAQ BREW opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 27.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 37.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 6.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

