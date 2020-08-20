Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,918 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 154.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $496,529,000 after acquiring an additional 202,855 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 20.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,137,000 after acquiring an additional 757,376 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 92.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,193 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Target by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,039,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,549,000 after acquiring an additional 469,840 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $136.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.63. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $85.53 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,219. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.96.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

