Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,445,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,213,009,000 after acquiring an additional 402,678 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,527,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $567,673,000 after purchasing an additional 548,721 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,321,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $462,784,000 after buying an additional 289,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,228,000 after buying an additional 91,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,733,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $411,636,000 after buying an additional 229,218 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Nomura Instinet reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Ross Stores stock opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.79. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $93.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

