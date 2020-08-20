Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLF. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 18.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 112.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $42.31 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, August 10th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

