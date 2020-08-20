Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,047 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 65,063 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 572,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,776,000 after buying an additional 396,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 195,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 57,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

