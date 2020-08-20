Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $203,000 Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2,374.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,444,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,454,000 after buying an additional 3,304,873 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 459.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,389,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,994 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 90.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,750,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,818,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,710,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,860,000 after purchasing an additional 546,456 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,344,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,044,000 after purchasing an additional 497,034 shares during the last quarter. 43.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

CM stock opened at $73.33 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average is $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $1.047 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

