Conning Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,049,000 after purchasing an additional 76,550 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Copart by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.05 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

