Conning Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,049,000 after purchasing an additional 76,550 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Copart by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ CPRT opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $104.88.
CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.
In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
