Conning Inc. Sells 1,097 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 33,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,929,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,153,000 after purchasing an additional 652,853 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,419,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

