Conning Inc. Reduces Stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $218.73 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $334.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.83.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

