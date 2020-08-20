Conning Inc. Purchases New Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Hess by 457.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,311,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,374,000 after buying an additional 8,460,554 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth $74,983,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,712,000 after buying an additional 1,247,329 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Hess by 14.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,326,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,588,000 after buying an additional 1,177,640 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 111.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 894,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.79. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,398 shares of company stock worth $1,503,619 over the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Hess from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

