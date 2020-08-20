Conning Inc. Purchases New Position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 287,821 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 25.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 175,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,081 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 14.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 537,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

NASDAQ ETRN opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.