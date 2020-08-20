Conning Inc. Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 121.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Aptiv by 120.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 74.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 132.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $87.24 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

