Conning Inc. Invests $307,000 in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Conning Inc. bought a new position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 715 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NetEase by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $479.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.10. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $243.90 and a twelve month high of $503.27.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $36.08. NetEase had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

