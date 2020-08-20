Conning Inc. Invests $269,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 6.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $306.07 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $326.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.11.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 4,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $1,044,938.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total transaction of $10,564,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,668,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $17,485,719. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Barclays lowered Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities lowered Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

