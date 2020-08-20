Conning Inc. Invests $208,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $153.02 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $155.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.44.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

