Conning Inc. Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 52.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 2.8% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Ameren by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 45,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Ameren by 41.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEE stock opened at $81.18 on Thursday. Ameren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.10%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BofA Securities lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.77.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

