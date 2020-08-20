Conning Inc. Buys Shares of 1,356 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $925,888,000 after acquiring an additional 165,739 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,803,000 after acquiring an additional 538,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after acquiring an additional 64,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,111,000 after buying an additional 331,863 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 981,988 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KSU. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

NYSE KSU opened at $182.31 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $195.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,709 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,527 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

