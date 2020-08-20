Conning Inc. Buys New Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $29.46 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

