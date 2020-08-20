Conning Inc. Buys New Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,173.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 373.8% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in CarMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $24,864,292.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 466,687 shares in the company, valued at $45,553,318.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $113,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 536,080 shares of company stock valued at $51,564,723 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $106.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

