Conning Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,977 CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 48,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 178,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,027,609.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,861,755.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,043,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,776,447.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,696 shares of company stock worth $3,958,254. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

