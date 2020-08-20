Conning Inc. Acquires New Shares in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $130.05 on Thursday. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $135.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $355,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,026 shares of company stock worth $1,457,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.09.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

