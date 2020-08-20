Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Conagra Brands worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $653,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,465. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $38.36.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

