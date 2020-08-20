Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COLL. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.
Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29.
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $1,521,654.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,207.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $32,660,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 268.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,551,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 677,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,103,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,347,000 after purchasing an additional 601,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,302,000.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.
