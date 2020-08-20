Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COLL. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $1,521,654.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,207.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $32,660,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 268.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,551,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 677,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,103,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,347,000 after purchasing an additional 601,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,302,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

