Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CODX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

CODX stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $433.18 million, a PE ratio of 85.69 and a beta of -2.64.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, Director Eugene Durenard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $456,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

