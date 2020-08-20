Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $9.26 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 4.0% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

