Citigroup Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $540.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $392.00 to $540.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVDA. Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $362.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.16.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $490.43 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $159.00 and a twelve month high of $499.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.58. The company has a market cap of $301.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,430 shares of company stock worth $147,802,407. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after purchasing an additional 929,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

