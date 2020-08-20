Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $96.46 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $97.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.62 and a 200 day moving average of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $7,326,869.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,103.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $1,402,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,830.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,593 shares of company stock valued at $21,163,236 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

