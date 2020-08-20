CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Cormark also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CEU. TD Securities cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.35 to C$1.20 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.15 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.67.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$0.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $251.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.05. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.19.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

