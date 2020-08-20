CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,043,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,776,447.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $887,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,482.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,696 shares of company stock worth $3,958,254 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

