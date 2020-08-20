CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CarMax were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 3,300.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 373.8% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 1,173.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 446.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $106.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.08 and its 200 day moving average is $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $113,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $24,864,292.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 466,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,553,318.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,080 shares of company stock valued at $51,564,723 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

