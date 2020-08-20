Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Randall S. Altman Sells 3,746 Shares

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:BC opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $73.99.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth $51,863,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 308.3% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 748,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after acquiring an additional 564,913 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 74.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,265,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after acquiring an additional 539,053 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $33,936,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 53.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,945,000 after acquiring an additional 413,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.
