Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Randall S. Altman Sells 3,746 Shares

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BC opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $73.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth $51,863,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 308.3% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 748,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after acquiring an additional 564,913 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 74.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,265,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after acquiring an additional 539,053 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $33,936,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 53.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,945,000 after acquiring an additional 413,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

