Brokers Set Expectations for Pandion Therapeutics Holdco LLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Pandion Therapeutics Holdco LLC (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a report released on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pandion Therapeutics Holdco’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.09) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ITOS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

ITOS stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. Pandion Therapeutics Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33.

Pandion Therapeutics Holdco Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains.

