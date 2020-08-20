Brokers Set Expectations for Anaconda Mining Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Anaconda Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Anaconda Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anaconda Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of ANX opened at C$0.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.65. Anaconda Mining has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

