Brokers Issue Forecasts for Calyxt Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Calyxt in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calyxt’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 392.49% and a negative return on equity of 77.67%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLXT. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. National Securities downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Calyxt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of CLXT stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 9.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. Calyxt has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Calyxt by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 70,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Calyxt in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

