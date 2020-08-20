Brokerages Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Target Price at $41.45

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $891,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Textron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Textron by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 13.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 46.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 67,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $37.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Textron will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

