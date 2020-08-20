Brokerages Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Applied Materials posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $1,318,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $489,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $66.43 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average of $56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

