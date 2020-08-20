Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 75.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 147.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at $271,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $39.33 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

