BMO Capital Markets Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $160.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.12.
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $134.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average of $122.27. Walmart has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $137.63. The stock has a market cap of $381.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31.
In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,743,250. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA grew its position in shares of Walmart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
