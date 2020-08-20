BMO Capital Markets Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $160.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.12.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $134.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average of $122.27. Walmart has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $137.63. The stock has a market cap of $381.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,743,250. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA grew its position in shares of Walmart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

