BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) Trading 0.4% Higher

BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.09 and last traded at $56.05, 12,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 18,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueStar Israel Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.