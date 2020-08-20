BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $138.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.46% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.
BMRN stock opened at $118.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day moving average of $101.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 179.61 and a beta of 1.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,389,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $16,430,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,760 shares of company stock worth $22,606,515. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after buying an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $204,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 47,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
