BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $138.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

BMRN stock opened at $118.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day moving average of $101.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 179.61 and a beta of 1.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,389,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $16,430,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,760 shares of company stock worth $22,606,515. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after buying an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $204,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 47,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

