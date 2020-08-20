BHP Group Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.77 (ASX:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd (ASX:BHP) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.766 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is A$34.27. BHP Group has a 1 year low of A$24.05 ($17.18) and a 1 year high of A$41.47 ($29.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.55.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

