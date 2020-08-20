Benchmark Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $540.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $410.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.27.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $490.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $301.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $499.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $419.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 233.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.