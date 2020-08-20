Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Cut by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $263.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.78.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

