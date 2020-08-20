Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NTB opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.19. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.55 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 47.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

