Bank Central Asia (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Down 12.5% in June

Bank Central Asia (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bank Central Asia in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBCRY opened at $53.13 on Thursday. Bank Central Asia has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.43.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers deposits accounts, loans, transaction banking services, electronic banking services, cash management services, credit cards, bancassurance products, mutual fund investment products, treasury investment products, credit facilities, standby LC/bank guarantees, export import facilities, local LC, and foreign exchange facilities.

