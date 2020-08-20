Bancorporation National Zions Sells 7,500 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $514,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 785,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,934,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,549 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $108,522.94.

On Thursday, August 13th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 600 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $42,006.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $342,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 3,072 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $201,031.68.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $68.79 on Thursday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $59.62 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 12.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth $111,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

