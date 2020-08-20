Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund (LON:BGUK) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund PLC (LON:BGUK)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 180.50 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 180.50 ($2.36), 67,117 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182 ($2.38).

The firm has a market capitalization of $273.95 million and a P/E ratio of 902.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 177.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $2.95. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

