B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.30. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $31.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 72.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $230,020.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

