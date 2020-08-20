Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AWTM) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AWTM) traded up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.62 and last traded at $49.62, 1 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 55,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AWTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.23% of Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

