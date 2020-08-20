Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARVN. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arvinas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 182.59%. Research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Timothy M. Shannon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $60,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $34,489.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,114.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,563 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter worth $36,119,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,581,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after purchasing an additional 312,400 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth $9,269,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 189,044.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 189,044 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

